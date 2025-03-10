Museum of Persian pottery to open soon in Tehran

TEHRAN - The CEO of the Dafineh museum group has announced the repurposing of a historic building into a new museum, stating that the Iranian Pottery Museum (“Mouzeh Sofalineha-ye Iran”) will soon be inaugurated in Laleh Street, downtown Tehran.

This historic site, which is a nationally registered building, is undergoing renovation to accommodate the museum’s exhibits, Hamidreza Soleimani told the Tehran Times.

Sharing details about the project, Soleimani highlighted that construction work on the site has already commenced.

The CEO also discussed other museum projects under the Dafineh umbrella and revealed plans for an upcoming scientific seminar titled Tar-o-Pud, to be held at the newly inaugurated Tar-o-Pud Museum in Yazd. “A pre-opening meeting attracted university scholars from neighboring provinces, and a call for papers has been issued, with final reviews scheduled for May.”

About the Tar-o-Pud Museum, Soleimani noted that several traditional weaving and carpet-making devices have been revived for public display. Among them is the traditional Ikat and Daraei-bafi loom, which is rarely used today.

Discussing Iran’s historical automobile museum, Soleimani disclosed that 70 classic and vintage cars have recently been put on public display for the first time. “Other 80 vehicles are still remaining in the museum’s treasure trove. They are in a row to put on view at the museum,” he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the CEO noted that some events related to historic automobiles will be organized after the lunar month of Ramadan, with possible exhibitions in regions such as Kish or Qeshm islands.

Regarding the Museum of Time, Soleimani announced that antique clocks over 80 years old will be showcased for the first time. Additionally, a collection of pottery pieces from the Dafineh Museum reserves will be exhibited, alongside local and international paintings at the Dafineh Gallery during and after the Nowruz celebrations.

Addressing museum ticket prices, Soleimani stated that there are no plans for price increases. Instead, special discounts will be offered on various occasions. He emphasized efforts to ensure museums remain accessible to the public, keeping them open during holidays when other attractions might be closed. Operating hours typically run from 8:30 am to 6:00 pm, though extended hours have been observed during Ramadan.

In response to a question about possible cooperation with other museums, he voiced readiness for discussing joint exhibitions and events with other museums nationwide, adding: “Despite administrative differences, all share the common goal of preserving cultural heritage.”

Finally, he referred to the Hunting Museum, which was inaugurated in Ramsar, northern Iran, concurrently with Yazd’s Tar-o-Pud Museum on March 1. “A number of related historical artifacts such as antique pistols and bows, will be added to the museum’s collection after Eid al-Fitr (early in April).”

The Dafineh museums operate under the ownership and supervision of the Mostazafan Foundation of the Islamic Revolution, with a mission announced to help preserve and showcase Iran’s rich cultural heritage.

AM