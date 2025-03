TEHRAN – Iran’s Amir Zamanpour will compete at the 2025 World Athletics Indoor Championships.

The athlete has secured wild card place for the competition.

Zamanpour will participate at the 1500 meters discipline.

Each of the 2025 World Indoor Tour series winners receives a US$10,000 bonus.

The World Championships will be held in Nanjing, China from March 21 to 23.