China's national legislature holds closing meeting of annual session

BEIJING- The 14th National People's Congress, China's national legislature, held the closing meeting of its third session on Tuesday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders attended the meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

On Wednesday, March 5, 2025, the NPC convened for its opening meeting of the annual Two Sessions.

The Two Sessions is the popular name for the back-to-back meetings of two of China’s major political bodies – the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and the National People’s Congress (NPC), China’s legislature.

Photo By Xinhua