NPC’s closing meeting: Chinese characteristics to define country's modernization journey

BEIJING- The global spotlight has once again shined on China as the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) held the closing meeting of its third session in Beijing on Tuesday.

President Xi Jinping and other Chinese leaders attended the meeting at the Great Hall of the People.

The military band of the Chinese People's Liberation Army performed while hundreds of journalists from both domestic and international outlets reported on the occasion.

Li Hongzhong, vice-chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the ceremony.

Li said the week-long session of the NPC, China’s national legislature, has brought about unity.

“The meeting fully demonstrated democracy, and all work was conducted in strict accordance with the law. We identified our goals and tasks and also conveyed confidence and strength. It is a meeting about delivering real results through solid work, as well as forging unity,” he said.

Li added, “Let us rally around the leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, forge ahead with perseverance and diligence, and further contribute to the country’s modernization with Chinese characteristics.”

The NPC delegates approved several draft resolutions, including one endorsing the annual government work report delivered by Prime Minister Li Qiang last week.

Speaking during the NPC’s opening ceremony on March 5th, the premier set out goals for China’s economic growth among other objectives. “In setting the growth rate at around 5 percent, we have taken into account the need to stabilize employment, prevent risks, and improve the people’s wellbeing, as well as the potential for growth and the conditions supporting growth. A target of around 5 percent is well aligned with our mid- and long-term development goals and underscores our resolve to meet difficulties head-on and strive hard to deliver.”

China’s economy grew 5% last year, driven by stimulus measures, strong exports and high-tech investment.

The NPC usually meets for around a week in March alongside the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). The main political advisory body also held its closing meeting on Monday. The annual meetings are known as the Two Sessions.

The 2025 Two Sessions has garnered significant international attention in the wake of a trade war launched by US President Donald Trump against China.

Trump imposed a 10 percent tariff on almost all imports from China in early February. The US president raised the tariff to 20 percent last week. He has contended that these tariffs will allow the US to rebuild its industrial sector and also to generate tax revenue for the federal budget.

Beijing has retaliated with an additional 15% tax on key US farm products. China is the largest market for such American goods. Should the prices of imported goods increase within China, consumers are likely to seek more affordable options, either from domestic sources or other nations. This will spell trouble for American farmers because they may experience a decline in their market share.