Four Iranian short films to vie at BUFF International Film Festival

TEHRAN-Four short films from Iran will participate in the 42nd BUFF International Film Festival that is set to be held from March 15 to 21 in Malmö, Sweden.

The Iranian participants include “Glory of the Meadow” directed by Nima Shamsaei, “The Cocoon and Butterfly” by Mohammad Salehinezhad Dehaki, “Princess Azadeh” by Shahnam Sojoudizadeh, and “Inside the Skin” by Shafagh Abosaba and Maryam Mahdiye, Honaronline reported.

The story of “Glory of the Meadow” takes place in a small village, where 12-year-old Cyrus discovers a bullet hole in the wall. It is a tough time for the family, and Cyrus does everything he can to keep them together.

“The Cocoon and Butterfly” depicts Seven-year-old Parvaneh, who lives in the countryside in northern Iran. She has a disability that prevents her from attending school. The neighbor boy cannot accept this injustice and decides to help her.

In “Princess Azadeh,” 13-year-old Azadeh is smuggled over the border from Afghanistan to Iran. She dreams of a brighter future, but her grandfather has other plans for her. A griping film about modern slavery and the constant struggle for freedom and justice.

“Inside the Skin” shows teenage football player Ali, who is preparing for an important match while trying to keep a secret hidden. However, when Hamed finds out about it, the path ahead of Ali becomes shrouded in doubt.

BUFF International Film Festival is an international children and youth film festival in Malmö, Sweden, held annually in March. It is a member of the European Children’s Film Association (ECFA).

Founded in 1984, the festival has been the most important screening window for films for children and young people in the Nordics. During the festival, prizes are awarded in several categories.

BUFF is a film festival that suits everyone. It brings the latest films from all over the world to Malmö – films that might otherwise never be screened in Sweden. BUFF strives to be the party of the year for both young and old cineasts and to give the audience a cinematic experience that makes them return to the cinema again and again.

BUFF Film Festival is a meeting place for professionals who work with films for a young audience. Raising the voice for films aimed at a young audience is important in many aspects. BUFF wants to be an arena where we raise questions about access to good films for children and young people and the necessity of creating good conditions for the production, distribution, and screening of films for a young audience.

SS/SAB

