Gaza poetry collection published in English, Arabic, Russian

TEHRAN- Iran's Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults – Kanoon has recently released three titles from its Gaza poetry collection in English, Arabic, and Russian.

The collection comprises three books titled "Paper Rocket," written by Zahra Araqi and illustrated by Mahshid Darabi; "You Will Laugh Again," penned by Tayyebeh Shamani and illustrated by Bahareh Khodami; and "The House Stands," authored by Monireh Hashemi and illustrated by Neda Asgari, all printed in the three languages.

The English translations of the three titles were completed by Shahryar Fasih, with the Arabic versions translated by Yasser Zanganeh and Mojdeh Pakseresht, while Tahereh Ghamarpour handled the Russian translations.

In "Paper Rocket," "You Will Laugh Again," and "The House Stands," the poets poignantly reflect on the plight of Palestinian children and the tragic events in Gaza through lyrical prose.

"Paper Rocket" and "You Will Laugh Again" are published in a small format for children over the age of seven, while and "The House Stands," is available in a larger format for readers over the age of twelve.

Since the October 7, 2023, and following the Israeli attacks, the lives of countless Gazan children have been forever altered by violence and trauma. Tragically, over 18,000 children have lost their lives in the fighting, making up a significant portion of the overall death toll of about 47,000 Palestinians.

The bombardment has not only claimed lives but has also left many children severely injured. With at least 110,265 reported injuries and thousands of children requiring life-altering rehabilitation, the impact on their futures is profound. Hospitals and clinics are overwhelmed, and access to adequate medical care is often non-existent due to the blockade and destruction of infrastructure.

The UN reports that nearly two million people in Gaza, including countless children, are internally displaced and reliant on inadequate shelters and dwindling supplies. Without urgent intervention, generations of children may grow up knowing only anguish, displacement, and loss, while their stories of resilience and survival go largely unheard.

SAB/