TEHRAN - Trump’s approach to global affairs diverges sharply from the American establishment’s traditional strategy. Trump does not see America as a "police state." He is skeptical of NATO, does not support war with Russia, and believes the U.S. military presence in West Asia primarily serves to protect Arab allies. In his view, they should bear the financial burden of that protection.

The American establishment, represented by institutions like the Pentagon and the White House, follows a long-term strategic vision. It maintains hundreds of military bases worldwide and pursues a structured political strategy across various regions.

Trump, by contrast, envisions American leadership within a multipolar world order. He is less concerned with imposing the American system on other nations and more focused on fostering economic alliances that benefit the U.S. He also seeks to counter the rise of BRICS and prevent alternative economic blocs from challenging the dollar’s dominance. Rather than waging ideological battles, his strategy revolves around economic leverage.

A key example of the establishment’s influence has been USAID, which has historically functioned as a covert tool for advancing American unipolarity. By using soft power tactics, it has helped destabilize nations through coups and color revolutions. However, under Trump, funding for such initiatives has been slashed, allowing the U.S. to save billions. His approach is more direct—rather than relying on NGOs to influence societies, he prefers sanctions as a means of coercion. This shift weakens American influence at the grassroots level, creating a vacuum that local movements and other powers can exploit.

Trump aims to strengthen the American economy through relative stability rather than confrontation. He opposes prolonged war with Russia, favoring investment over sanctions. Rather than spending $175 billion on Ukraine, he sees greater economic potential in working with Russia, which he does not view as a direct economic competitor. His broader goal is to retract costly foreign commitments and consolidate American economic dominance, using economic leverage—such as tariffs and sanctions—to maintain control. This was evident in his approach to Zelensky, where he set clear conditions for support.

This stance starkly contrasts with that of Europe, which remains deeply hostile toward Russia and relies on U.S. backing to counter it. Trump’s push for increased tariffs on European imports will likely reduce demand for European goods in the U.S., stimulating domestic manufacturing and bolstering the dollar. His retreat from NATO further exposes contradictions within the alliance, creating strategic openings that others may exploit.

Trump operates like a political tsunami. In Gaza, he has positioned himself as the real power behind the war, stopping it on his own terms. Even his controversial depopulation proposal was more of a bargaining tool than a concrete plan. He sees West Asia as secondary to regions like Mexico, Panama, or Greenland. When asked about Iran’s strength, he acknowledges Iran is very strong—suggesting he prefers to focus on nuclear containment rather than military confrontation, much to Netanyahu’s frustration.

Trump also has a tendency towards withdrawal when he sees American involvement as a financial drain. While Israel has expanded its influence in Syria, if its actions provoke widespread resistance and it becomes clear that Israel is a source of ongoing conflict, Trump may reconsider U.S. support.

In contrast to the deep state’s approach—where a weakening Israel prompts the search for regional substitutes—Trump’s stance is more transactional. If there is no significant opposition, he will stamp Israel’s territorial gains. But if the costs outweigh the benefits, he is willing to incrementally remove support from the occupation entity.