Iran seeks resumption of direct Tehran-London flights

TEHRAN – The head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization has called for discussions on resuming direct flights between Tehran and London.

According to the Civil Aviation Organization, Hossein Pourfarazneh, deputy minister of transport and urban development and head of the Civil Aviation Organization, met on Tuesday with Seyed Ali Mousavi, Iran’s newly appointed ambassador to the United Kingdom, to discuss expanding Iran-UK air transport cooperation.

During the meeting, Pourfarazneh congratulated Mousavi on his appointment and expressed hope for his success in the role. He urged that the issue of restoring direct flights between Iran and the UK be raised in negotiations with British authorities to achieve a favorable outcome.

Iran and the UK signed an aviation agreement in 1998, and under the latest memorandum of understanding between the two countries in 2016, up to 21 weekly flights are permitted.

EF/