Iranian teams learn fate at AVC Men's and Women's Volleyball Champions League

TEHRAN - The draw for the 1st Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Men's and Women's Volleyball Champions League has been completed, and the Iranian teams have learned their opponents.

The event will be the first edition of the newly-rebranded AVC Men's and Women's Volleyball Champions League.

The men’s competition is scheduled to be held from 11 to 18 May in Japan.

Pools:

Pool A: Suntory Sunbirds Osaka (Japan), Queensland Pirates (Ausrtalia), FK Aktobe (Kazakhstan)

Pool B: Osaka Bluteon (Japan), Shanghai Bright (China), Cignal HD Spikers (Philippines)

Pool C: Champions of Iran, Taichung Bank (Chinese Taipei), Nakhon Ratchasima QminC (Thailand)

Pool D: Al Rayyan (Qatar), Sport Center (Vietnam), champions of Bahrain

The women’s competition is scheduled to be held in the Philippines from 20 to 27 April.

Pools:

Pool A: Creamline (Philippines), Zhetysu (Kazakhstan), Al Naser Club (Jordan)

Pool B: Petro Gazz (Philippines), Taipower (Chinese Taipei), Hip Hing (Hong Kong)

Pool C: Baic Motor (China), VTV Binh Dien Long An (Vietnam), champions of Iran

Pool D: Nakhon Ratchasima QminC (Thailand), PLDT High Speed Hitters (Philippines), Australia Queensland Pirates (Australia)