Yemen reinstates Israeli ship ban

TEHRAN – Yemeni Forces have resumed a ban on Israeli ships from docking at the regime’s ports.

This move shows support for the Palestinian people and comes after the deadline to end the Israeli blockade on Gaza passed.

On Tuesday, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced they would enforce the ban in specific operational areas, including the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden.

The Yemeni Forces “stated that this action is in response to the ongoing suffering of the Palestinian people and in support of their resistance fighters.

The decision comes after a deadline set by Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, the leader of Ansarallah, for mediators to demand Israel reopen border crossings and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza. Those efforts were unsuccessful.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, confirmed that the ban took effect immediately on Tuesday at 11:50 p.m. local time.

He warned that any Israeli ship attempting to break the blockade “will be targeted within the declared operational zones.”

Saree added that the ban will remain in effect until Gaza’s border crossings are reopened and essential aid, including food and medicine, is allowed to enter.

The Yemeni Armed Forces also expressed solidarity with the “resilient Palestinian people in occupied Gaza and the West Bank” and affirmed their support for the Palestinian resistance front.

On March 7, Ansarullah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi set a four-day deadline for mediators to persuade the Israeli occupation to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

He warned that if Israel failed to comply, Yemen would resume its naval operations targeting Israeli interests.

On Tuesday, al-Houthi emphasized the importance of delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza and criticized some Arab and Muslim governments for their lack of serious efforts to address the crisis.

He stressed that the Yemeni Armed Forces were ready to take military action if the blockade on Gaza continued after the deadline.

The Ansarallah leader declared that “military actions will begin immediately once the deadline expires.”

Hebrew media reported that the Israeli Air Force had increased its alert level and reinforced its air defense systems.

This move comes amid concerns over potential drone and ballistic missile attacks launched from Yemen.

The Israeli Kan channel reported that the Air Force had reinforced air defense systems and deployed fighter jets to patrol the skies.

Despite the heightened alert, the news outlet noted that the Israeli Home Front Command had not made any changes to civilian safety guidelines.

Israeli media also reported disruptions to the GPS system in central Israel, which they attributed to concerns over potential attacks originating from Yemen.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) welcomed the Yemeni announcement, describing it as a “bold step that aims to pressure the entity and its sponsors to reopen the crossings and allow humanitarian aid into the besieged Gaza Strip.”

The Gaza-based resistance group stated the courageous position “reflects the authenticity and bravery of the Yemeni people in supporting our brothers in Gaza and backing the cause of the Palestinian people and their resistance.”

In a statement, PIJ pointed out, “It reaffirms the unity of position against occupation and oppression. Through this announcement, the Yemeni people have demonstrated their unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and standing by their resistance in the face of ongoing Zionist aggression.”

The statement went on to “call upon all Arab and Islamic nations to take similar positions that strengthen our people’s steadfastness and uphold their legitimate rights.”

Hamas has also welcomed the stance of Yemen.

The group said, “The Zionist occupation (regime) continues to completely close the crossings of the Gaza Strip, preventing the entry of humanitarian aid and basic supplies, exacerbating the suffering of over two million Palestinians in the region.”

The closure of border crossings has been condemned as a violation of the ceasefire agreement, which requires the unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid.

Hamas underlined that this move breaches international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, describing it as a war crime and an act of collective punishment that endangers innocent civilians.

The blockade has severely restricted the flow of food, medicine, fuel, and essential relief supplies, causing food prices to soar and medical resources to dwindle. This has significantly worsened the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Additionally, the prevention of heavy machinery entry has hampered efforts to recover bodies, repair infrastructure, and rebuild damaged areas, compounding the suffering of residents.

Hamas has called on mediators to pressure authorities to reopen the crossings and facilitate aid delivery.

Condemning the use of humanitarian aid as a political tool, Hamas asserted that these aggressive measures will not weaken the resolve of the people.

Despite the hardships, the movement said the Palestinians remained determined to continue the struggle until they achieved their legitimate rights.

