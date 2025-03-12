“Picasso in Tehran” exhibition opens at TMoCA

TEHRAN-“Picasso in Tehran” exhibition featuring works by Pablo Picasso opened at Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art (TMoCA) on Tuesday evening.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Deputy Culture Minister for Artistic Affairs Nadereh Rezai, the ambassadors of Spain, Portugal, Italy, Poland, Mexico, Uruguay, Costa Rica, China, Japan, and Indonesia, and several cultural officials as well as art enthusiasts.

There are 66 works by the renowned Spanish painter and sculptor from the collection of the TMoCA on display at the exhibit.

At the beginning of the event, Nadereh Rezai said, “Today, we have gathered at the Museum of Contemporary Art to witness a new narrative of outstanding works from its collection. Museums are no longer merely repositories for artworks; they serve as centers for innovative storytelling, creativity, and artistic research.”

“With your support and collaboration, we hope to present more innovative and inspiring narratives through artwork. Today, we come together to celebrate the works of Picasso—an artist who had a profound impact on the art world, influencing styles and artistic movements beyond his time. Anyone interested in art in Iran is undoubtedly familiar with his work,” she added.

“Artists like Picasso, with their unique styles, revolutionized global art. Contemporary art in Iran also holds a significant place, deeply influencing our culture and artistic identity. I hope this exhibition will inspire larger and more impactful exhibitions in the future,” Rezai continued.

Following her remarks, the Ambassador of Spain to Iran, Antonio Sánchez-Benedito Gaspar, said: “Born in Málaga, Picasso is one of the greatest artistic geniuses of the 20th century. His works were always innovative, evolving over seven prolific decades. He was a pioneer in Cubism, collage, and decorative arts. It seems he was always ahead of his time.”

“Picasso was an artist with deep concerns, always seeking new artistic methods. In his masterpiece ‘Guernica,’ he dramatically depicts the horrors of war—an artwork that, once seen, cannot be ignored. Through ‘Guernica’ and his other works, Picasso conveys a universal message of peace and coexistence,” he added.

“I am delighted to be part of this event, not just as the Spanish Ambassador but as someone born in Málaga. I believe this exhibition will pave the way for future cultural collaborations between Iran and Spain. I sincerely thank the deputy minister and her team for their efforts in organizing this exhibition. I hope it achieves significant international recognition for both Iran and Spain,” the ambassador noted.

The exhibition features 66 works by Picasso, covering various periods of his career. Among these, 26 aquatint prints from the renowned series “La Tauromaquia” (The Art of Bullfighting)—which have never been exhibited in Iran before—will be a highlight.

“La Tauromaquia,” a rare and exquisite portfolio created by Picasso, consists of 26 aquatint prints produced in 1957. This collection is one of his most celebrated works in the realm of printmaking, showcasing his deep fascination with Spanish culture, particularly the dramatic and ritualistic spectacle of bullfighting.

The series was inspired by José Delgado’s 18th-century book “La Tauromaquia o arte de torear” (Tauromachia, or The Art of Bullfighting), which detailed the history and techniques of bullfighting. José Delgado, known as Pepe Illo, was a famous matador, and his book became a significant reference in Spain’s bullfighting tradition. Picasso, who was passionate about bullfighting since childhood, visually reinterpreted these historical accounts through his unique artistic style.

Picasso employed the aquatint technique, a printmaking process that allows for rich tonal variations, giving the images a dramatic, almost painterly effect. The works are minimalist yet expressive, often featuring bold black-and-white contrasts that emphasize movement, tension, and the raw energy of the bullfight.

Through swift, gestural lines and fluid compositions, Picasso captures the essence of the bullfight—the grace of the matador, the power of the bull, and the tension of the confrontation. His depictions are not merely literal illustrations but abstract and emotionally charged representations of the spectacle.

“La Tauromaquia” reflects Picasso’s lifelong fascination with bulls and bullfighting, themes that appear frequently in his work, from early sketches to his masterpiece “Guernica” (1937). The series is also seen as a tribute to Spain’s cultural heritage and the enduring mythos of the bull as a symbol of strength, danger, and artistry.

Pablo Picasso (1881-1973) was a Spanish painter, sculptor, printmaker, ceramicist, and theater designer who spent most of his adult life in France. One of the most influential artists of the 20th century, he is known for co-founding the Cubist movement, the invention of constructed sculpture, the co-invention of collage, and the wide variety of styles that he helped develop and explore.

Alongside the works by Picasso, the exhibition includes selected works by Iranian artists such as Bahram Dabiri, Bahman Mohasses, Jalil Ziapour, Mohsen Vaziri Moghaddam, Garnik Der-Hacopian, Hannibal Alkhas, and Parvaneh Etemadi, as well as international artists like Georges Braque, Robert Delaunay, Fernand Léger, František Kupka, and Joan Miró.

Established in 1977, the TMoCA has more than 4,000 items that include 19th and 20th century world-class Iranian, European, and American paintings, prints, drawings, and sculptures. Being the biggest collection of Western art in the Eastern world, it includes works from almost all artistic periods and movements.

The museum was designed by Iranian architect Kamran Diba who employed elements from traditional Persian architecture. The building itself can be regarded as an example of contemporary art, in the style of an underground Guggenheim Museum. Most of the museum area is located underground with a circular walkway that spirals downwards with galleries branching outwards. Western sculptures by artists such as Ernst, Giacometti, Magritte, and Moore can be found in the museum's gardens.

The exhibition will be open daily (except Mondays) at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art until April 20.

