Foreign journalists visit DAYU water-saving group in China’s Gansu province

GANSU- A number of foreign journalists from different countries visited DAYU Irrigation Group in China’s northwestern Gansu province, on Thursday morning.

Visiting this large international group was a part of the jourrnalsits’ journey to Gansu province, arranged by the China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC).

DAYU Irrigation Group founded in 1999, it is a state-level high-tech enterprise relying on the Chinese Academy of water sciences, the science and technology promotion center of the Ministry of water resources, the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the Chinese Academy of engineering and other scientific research institutions. It was listed on the growth enterprise market of Shenzhen Stock Exchange in October 2009.

Since its establishment for 20 years, the company has always been focusing on and committed to solving and serving the problems of agriculture, rural areas and water resources. It has developed into a professional system solution of the whole industrial chain integrating agricultural water saving, urban and rural water supply, sewage treatment, intelligent water affairs, water system connection, water ecological treatment and restoration, and integrating project planning, design, investment, construction, operation, management and maintenance services Solution provider, ranked No.1 of China agricultural water saving industry, but also a global leader.

Core Business Units

1. DAYU Research Institute

It has three bases, two academician workstations, more than 300 patented technologies and more than 30 invention patents.

2.DAYU Design Group

Including Gansu Design Institute and Hangzhou Water Conservancy and Hydropower Survey and Design Institute, 400 designers can provide customers with the most professional and comprehensive overall design scheme for water-saving irrigation and the whole water conservancy industry.

3. DAYU Engineering

It has the first-class qualification of general contracting for water conservancy and hydropower construction. There are more than 500 excellent project managers, which can realize the integration of overall scheme and project installation and construction to achieve industrial chain engineering.

4. DAYU International

It is a very important section of DAYU Irrigation group, which is responsible for the international business management and development. Closely following the “one belt, one road” policy, with the new concept of "going out" and "bringing in", DAYU has set up DAYU American technology center, DAYU Israel branch and DAYU Israel innovation research and development center, which to integrate global resources and achieve rapid development of international business.

5. DAYU Environment

It focuses on the treatment of rural domestic sewage, serves the construction of beautiful villages, and is committed to solving agricultural pollution through water conservation and emission reduction.

6. DAYU Manufacturing

It is mainly engaged in research and development of water-saving materials, technological innovation and production and manufacturing of products. There are 11 production bases in China. Tianjin factory is the core and the largest base. It has advanced intelligent and modern production equipment and production lines.

7. DAYU Smart Water Service

It is an important support for the company to lead the development direction of national water conservancy informatization. What DAYU Smart Water does is summarized as "Skynet", which complements the "earth net" such as reservoir, channel, pipeline, etc. through the Skynet control earth net, it can realize refined management and efficient operation.

8. DAYU Capital

It has gathered a group of senior experts and manages 5.7 billion US Dollarscomprehensive agriculture and water related funds, including two provincial funds, one is the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund of Yunnan Province and the other is the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund of Gansu Province, which has become a major engine for DAYU's water saving development.

DAYU GLOBAL

The products and services of DAYU international business cover more than 50 countries and regions around the world, including Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, India, Pakistan, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Russia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Sudan, Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Nigeria, Benin, Togo, Senegal, Mali and Mexico, Ecuador, the United States and other countries and regions, with the total export earning nearly $30 million.

In addition to general trade, DAYU International also has been starting the business in large-scale farmland water conservancy, agricultural irrigation, urban water supply and other complete projects and integrated solutions, gradually improving the strategic layout of global business.

Photo By Mahnaz Abdi