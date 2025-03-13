Beijing's hidden gem: CIPCC takes journalists on unforgettable journey to Tongzhou District

BEIJING- Journalists involved in a media initiative organized by the China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC) were afforded a distinctive opportunity to visit Tongzhou District located in the southeast of Beijing.

As a representative of the Tehran Times, I participated in a tour of the district and the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center (BMC) alongside the other journalists.

The media corps learned about the achievements of the “two zones” initiative at the “Two Zones" Exhibition and Reception Hall, and held dialogues as well as exchanges with BMC officials and relevant departments of Tongzhou District.

Subsequently, a boat excursion along the Grand Canal offered an opportunity to explore the region’s historical background and experience the allure of its local culture. It was followed by a tour of the Grand Canal Forest Park. A vast forest is situated alongside the river, accompanied by numerous plants, creating a picturesque environment.

The Beijing Library was the next destination. It has become the first public library in China to win the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA) Public Library of the Year Award.

Journalists also participated in a promotional event in the BMC where senior officials from Tongzhou District provided updates on the progress made in line with the region's modernization plan.

Another aspect of the journalists' visit included touring several Chinese companies in the technology sector, where they were briefed on the latest advancements in China's tech industry.

In recent years, Tongzhou District has consistently followed the guiding principles outlined in the Detailed Regulatory Plan for the BMC. By embracing the latest concepts, adhering to the highest standards, and ensuring superior quality, the planning and construction of the BMC have progressed steadily. The BMC has started to fulfill its role in relieving Beijing’s central urban area of population and non-capital functions. The focus of its development has shifted from “laying foundations, addressing shortcomings, and methodically expanding the urban framework” to “long-term planning, enhancing functionality, and comprehensive upgrading.”

The Tongzhou District’s GDP grew by nearly 6% in 2024. The district can play an important role in assisting the government meet its economic objectives in 2025.

Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang has set a target of around 5%” growth for 2025 amid the fallout from escalating American tariffs on the East Asian country’s exports.

China’s economy grew 5% last year, driven by stimulus measures, strong exports and high-tech investment.

President Donald Trump has imposed additional tariffs on Chinese imports since returning to the White House on January 20. China has retaliated by slapping tariffs on US agricultural products.

The China Public Diplomacy Association (CPDA) coordinates the CIPCC’s biannual media exchange programs. The initiative aims to establish a platform for media representatives from diverse countries, especially those from developing nations, to gain direct insights into China and assess its developmental advancements.



