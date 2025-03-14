Iran's oil output rises by 34,000 barrels in February 2025

TEHRAN – Iran's crude oil production increased by 34,000 barrels per day (bpd) in February 2025, reaching 3.308 million bpd, according to OPEC's latest monthly report.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) reported that Iran’s oil production in February rose from the previous month's level of 3.274 million bpd.

The increase comes as the new administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump has taken office, vowing to reduce Iran’s oil exports to zero.

Iran’s average crude output stood at 3.257 million bpd in 2024, up from 2.884 million bpd in 2023.

The price of Iranian heavy crude in February 2025 was $77.41 per barrel, marking a decline of $2.24 from the previous month.

OPEC’s total oil production in February rose by 154,000 bpd, reaching 26.86 million bpd.

Iran’s oil production has been on an upward trend in recent months despite U.S. sanctions and geopolitical pressures. The country managed to increase its output steadily throughout 2024, adding more than 370,000 bpd compared to the previous year. The rise in production has been supported by the government's efforts to boost investment in upstream projects and secure alternative trade routes for its crude exports.

In addition to increasing output, Iran has been working to expand its oil sales, particularly to Asian markets, where demand remains strong. China continues to be a key buyer of Iranian crude, while other regional customers have also shown interest in maintaining supplies despite Western pressure.

The resilience of Iran’s oil industry has been evident even in the face of tightening restrictions. The country has utilized a mix of official and unofficial channels to sustain its exports, ensuring that oil revenue remains a crucial source of foreign exchange for the economy.

