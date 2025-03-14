Iranian documentary wins at Polish festival

TEHRAN-The documentary “Habibullah” by Adnan Zandi from Iran has won an award at the 28th International Film Festival Zoom- Zblizenia in Poland.

The film won the Best Documentary Award among 29 documentaries competing in the festival last week, ILNA reported.

Made in 2023, the 24-minute movie depicts the life of a veteran folk singer from the Leylax region in Dehgolan City, Kurdestan Province. As he ages, he faces new challenges and doubts.

The titular character is an 80-year-old Kurdish folk singer and poet, Habibullah Zandi. For decades, he has been a beacon of joy in his village, performing at weddings and gatherings and entertaining people with his songs about love. Currently, though, his passion faces opposition when some radical figures demand he cease singing, accusing him of promoting immorality.

Things get worse when one of his performances is recorded and posted on TikTok, mostly by youths who mock his performances, bringing his son to also criticize his continuing performances. Tensions rise, but so does his defiance. The film mirrors its protagonist – it is quietly self-assured, joyful, and with a deep love for the beauty of this world.

Adnan Zandi, 39, holds a Master’s degree in cinema. He has directed several documentary films and won awards at numerous festivals. He is the founder and director of the Riga Student Film Festival.

The International Film Festival Zoom-Zblizenia is one of the largest and most important independent cinema festivals in Poland. It seeks to present the author's cinema, ambitious, high artistic value, moving independent and original subject matter, as well as promotion of independent film art.

In addition to the international film contests, the festival includes non-competition screenings and open meetings with famous filmmakers.

