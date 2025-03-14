“Legend of Sepehr” named best animation at New York International Film Awards

TEHRAN-The Iranian animated film “Legend of Sepehr” directed by Emad Rahmani and Mehrdad Mehrabi has won an award at the latest edition of the New York International Film Awards (NYIFA).

“Legend of Sepehr” won the Best Animation award at the February edition of the festival, ILNA reported.

In a fabled land, a young boy named Sepehr and his loyal cheetah, Baboo, embark upon a brave yet light-hearted quest to rescue their family and friends from the clutches of Ahriman, the dark lord of evil, who seeks an eternal reign of shadows.

From peaceful island life to chaotic adventures across mystical lands, this duo faces monsters, meets eccentric allies, and discovers the power of laughter along their journey. As they strive to defeat Ahriman and save their world, Sepehr and Baboo prove that sometimes, the greatest weapon against darkness is a heart and an unbreakable spirit.

Emad Rahmani, 35, is the CEO at Permanent Way Entertainment, a game and animation studio. He has managed and directed more than ten projects. He has also published plenty of game screenplays and essays.

The New York International Film Awards is a monthly film and script competition with a public screening event held at Producer’s Club, in the heart of Manhattan, New York City, every three months. It seeks to celebrate films and filmmakers from all over the world and to be the next step in their career. Each month, NYIFA will award the best projects through private screenings.

