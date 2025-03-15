Dunhuang Night Market: Great opportunity for evening walk, souvenir shopping 

GANSU- Dunhuang Shazhou Night Market in Dunhuang city in China’s northwestern region offers a great opportunity for an evening walk and a chance for souvenir shopping.

Dunhuang used to be called Shazhou, and this night market is a good place to explore, eat some local delicacy and snacks, and buy some handicrafts.

It consists of five separate sections, namely the snacks section, the handcrafts section, the tea and drinks section, the herbs and grain selling section, and the specialty section.

The night market gives the opportunity to learn about Dunhuang folk, customs, and life.

As a part of their journey to Gansu province, arranged by the China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC), a number of foreign journalists from different countries visited this museum on Thursday night.

Photo By Mahnaz Abdi