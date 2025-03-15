Iran says its crude oil exports meet global standards

TEHRAN - Iran's National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has dismissed claims in some media outlets about the production of low-quality crude, stating that Iran's oil exports meet global standards and urging "biased media" to prioritize national interests.

According to a report by the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), NIOC emphasized that it consistently prioritizes crude oil quality to maintain its brand and meet the expectations of its customers. The company stated that refineries—both domestic and international—are the primary consumers of Iranian crude, and maintaining quality is essential, as any decline would disrupt export and transportation operations.

NIOC further noted that during periods of peak production or when output expansion is a policy focus, fluctuations in crude oil’s water and salt content may occur. However, the company stressed that such variations are not a cause for concern and do not impact the global price of Iranian crude.

Iran’s oil exports have risen significantly in recent months, driven by increased shipments to China and other Asian buyers. According to OPEC’s latest monthly report, the Islamic Republic’s crude oil production increased by 37,000 barrels per day (bpd) in February.

China remains the top destination for Iranian crude, with independent refiners in Shandong province being key buyers. Iran has also strengthened its energy ties with Russia and Venezuela, engaging in barter trade and joint refining projects to expand its market reach.

Tehran has ramped up oil production while navigating sanctions through intermediaries and alternative payment mechanisms. The increased output has positioned Iran as a more prominent supplier in global energy markets, with analysts noting that its crude remains competitively priced compared to other West Asian producers.

EF/