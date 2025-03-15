Trump administration reportedly eying visa ban for Iranians, a move likely to escalate tensions

TEHRAN – U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly considering barring citizens from 43 countries from entering the United States, with the strictest limitations proposed for countries like Iran.

Leaked internal government documents reveal a tiered system categorizing countries as "red," "orange," or "yellow" based on the severity of restrictions.

The "red" list, including Iran, Syria, Afghanistan, and Venezuela, would face a complete travel ban. The "orange" tier, potentially affecting countries like Belarus, Russia, and Pakistan, would impose significant visa limitations, though exemptions for wealthy business travelers are under consideration. Finally, the "yellow" group, which includes Cambodia and Zimbabwe, would face partial visa suspensions unless specific security deficiencies are addressed within a 60-day timeframe.

The proposed measures, stemming from a January executive order mandating stricter security vetting, mirror Trump's controversial policies during his first term, which included a highly contested travel ban targeting predominantly Muslim nations that eventually reached and was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018. That ban also affected the Iranians already integrated into the American society, as they were unable to travel back home to meet their families.

Amidst reports of the new potential visa bans, the plight of Iranian immigrants deported by the U.S. has resurfaced. Earlier this year, Trump's administration faced scrutiny for its handling of Iranian migrants, many of whom are now enduring harsh conditions in Panama. Under a US-Panama agreement, dozens of Iranians were among nearly 100 migrants moved to a remote detention camp in the Panamanian jungle in February.

These deported individuals, including children, were initially confined to a locked hotel before being relocated to the Darien province, a region notorious for its difficult environment and prevalent diseases like dengue fever. One of the migrants likened the facility to a "zoo" with "fenced cages" and inadequate provisions.

The relationship between Iran and the U.S. is at a critical low point. While analysts argue that regaining the trust of Iranians is essential to resolving the ongoing tensions, Trump's rhetoric, aggressive policies, and past actions actively undermine that goal.

