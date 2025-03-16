Iran’s dam inflows drop 28%; water reserves in 14 key dams below 15%

TEHRAN – Water inflows into Iran’s dams have declined by 28 percent in the current water year compared to the same period last year, with reservoir levels in key dams across 10 provinces dropping below 15 percent, a senior water official said.

According to Firooz Ghasemzadeh, head of the Water Information and Data Office at the Energy Ministry, the latest weekly report on water and electricity indicators up to March 11 shows that dam inflows have fallen from 13.26 billion cubic meters last year to 9.58 billion cubic meters this year. Meanwhile, dam outflows have remained nearly the same as last year.

As of March 11, Iran’s total dam storage stands at 44 percent, marking a 5.0 percent decline from last year. The situation is particularly critical in 10 provinces, including Tehran, Alborz, Isfahan, Razavi Khorasan, Qomrud Basin, Hormozgan, Zanjan, Kerman, Fars, and Markazi, where key dam reserves are below 15 percent of capacity.

Tehran’s drinking water reservoirs are in poor condition, Ghasemzadeh warned, with Amir Kabir and Lar dams filled to just 6.0 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively, while Latyan and Mamloo dams stand at 11 percent each.

Other affected dams include Zayandeh Rud in Isfahan (11 percent), Doosti in Razavi Khorasan (10 percent), Torogh in Razavi Khorasan (12 percent), 15 Khordad in Qomrud Basin (11 percent), Esteqlal in Hormozgan (8 percent), Shamil and Niyan in Hormozgan (3 percent), Taham in Zanjan (13 percent), Tangouiyeh Sirjan in Kerman (8 percent), Rudbal Darab (3 percent), and Saveh in Markazi (9 percent).

Ghasemzadeh noted that Iran has experienced a 36 percent drop in rainfall compared to long-term averages, confirming earlier forecasts of a dry autumn and winter for the 2024-2025 water year. Five provinces have recorded rainfall deficits exceeding 50 percent, while Tehran’s precipitation is 38 percent below normal levels. Based on 57 years of rainfall records, the country ranks 53rd, making this one of the driest years on record.

"The ongoing drought has significantly reduced river flows, dam inflows, groundwater levels, and wetlands. Adapting to these new conditions is crucial, and all sectors of society must play an active role in water conservation to minimize the impacts of water stress," he said.

