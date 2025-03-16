Monthly producer inflation rises to 8.4%; annual rate hits 46.5%

TEHRAN – Iran’s monthly producer inflation reached 8.4 percent in the 11th Iranian calendar month of Bahman (January 20-February 19), while the year-on-year rate climbed to 46.5 percent, according to the Statistical Center of Iran (SCI).

The Producer Price Index (PPI) for the industrial sector stood at 1,586.7 in the mentioned month, marking an 8.4 percent increase from the previous month, a 46.5 percent rise compared to the same month last year, and a 26.6 percent increase over the 12-month period ending in Bahman.

The 8.4 percent monthly inflation rate was 3.1 percentage points higher than the 5.3 percent recorded in the previous month. This indicates that, on average, prices received by industrial producers for their domestic goods rose by 8.4 percent in a single month.

The highest monthly inflation was recorded in the "coke and refined petroleum products" sector at 21.7 percent, while "motor vehicles, trailers, and semi-trailers" had the lowest increase at 1 percent.

Iran’s year-on-year producer inflation hit 46.5 percent in Bahman, up from 36.9 percent in Dey (the 10th Iranian month), marking a 9.6 percentage point increase. This means that on average, prices received by industrial producers were 46.5 percent higher than in Bahman last year.

The "chemical materials and products" category saw the highest annual inflation at 64.9 percent, while "textile manufacturing" had the lowest at 23.5 percent.

The 12-month producer inflation rate reached 26.6 percent in Bahman, up from 24.5 percent in Dey, reflecting a 2.1 percentage point increase.

Among industries, "electrical equipment manufacturing" recorded the highest annual inflation at 38.5 percent, while "paper and paper products" had the lowest at 15.3 percent.

EF/