World media representatives visit Dunhuang Intl. Convention & Exhibition Center

GANSU- Representatives of media from different countries visited the International Convention and Exhibition Center and Culture Theme Exhibition in Dunhuang City in China’s northwestern Gansu Province on Sunday morning.

Visiting the huge complex was a part of the journalists’ journey to Gansu province, arranged by the China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC).

Dunhuang International Convention and Exhibition Center, the main venue for the first Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo, has a building area of 126,000 square meters and is composed of three venues: A, B, and C.

It is the largest exhibition center with the largest number of passengers, the largest scale, and the most comprehensive functions. It is also one of the landmarks of Dunhuang City.

It is a representative project to promote the deep integration of culture and tourism in Dunhuang City.

The Silk Road (Dunhuang) International Cultural Expo (SRDICE) is an important platform organized by the Chinese government for cultural cooperation and communication among countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative. It's held annually in Dunhuang.

As an important stop on the ancient Silk Road, Dunhuang is known for the Mogao caves, Yumen Pass, etc.

Photo By Mahnaz Abdi