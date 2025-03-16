Resistance Film Festival delegation arrives in Baghdad for cultural exchange

TEHRAN- A delegation from the 18th edition of the Resistance International Film Festival, led by Mohammad Ali Shojaei Fard, the deputy secretary of the festival, arrived in Baghdad on Saturday with a mission to enhance cultural and artistic exchanges between Iran and Iraq.

This visit marks the first international event of the festival in Iraq, which will run until Wednesday.

According to a statement from the public relations office of the Resistance International Film Festival, the delegation’s primary focus is to strengthen collaborative efforts in cinema and media. This initiative aligns with the Basirah Institute of Iraq for the joint organization of various cultural events.

On the inaugural day of the visit, officials from the Resistance Film Festival engaged in fruitful discussions with the leadership of the Basirah Institute, exploring the media organization's capabilities and exchanging ideas for future collaborations.

Key agreements have been reached with the Basirah Institute, including plans for the joint production of a short film addressing significant themes such as the struggle against ISIS, Arbaeen walk, and the fight against tyranny and Zionism.

Additional initiatives include cooperation on organizing Resistance Festival events in Iraq, co-producing cinematic works—particularly the second part of the Iranian director Hamid Zargarnejad’s film "North from South West" at Camp Ashraf—conducting cinema training courses, and offering programs in artificial intelligence.

Esrafil Kaliji, the executive director of the event and head of the international committee of the Resistance Film Festival, outlined the agenda for the delegation's meetings, which include discussions with Iraq's Deputy Minister of Culture, Mohand Alaqabi, interactions with the Hashd al-Shaabi media head, and visits to cultural and cinematic venues, including cinemas in the Jadriya and Harithiya shopping districts.

The delegation will also meet with Muzad Asadi from the Faculty of Fine Arts in Baghdad.

The head of the international committee of the Resistance Film Festival underscored that this visit, alongside the hosting of joint events, highlights the commitment of both the International Resistance Film Festival and the Basirah Institute to foster cultural and artistic cooperation between Iran and Iraq while promoting the art of resistance across the region.

Kaliji noted that the culmination of this visit will align with the inaugural Basirah Cinema and Theater Festival, where the film "North from South West" will be screened.

This film, making its debut in Iraq, has received nominations in 13 categories at the 43rd Fajr Film Festival, receiving three awards for best director, best actor and best cinematographer.

The film tells the story of Iraq's strategy during the war with Iran (1980-1988), as it plots to smuggle a truck filled with explosives across the border and detonate it in a sensitive area in northern Iran.

As the plan unfolds, Iranian intelligence becomes aware of the operation and begins monitoring the truck. However, the situation takes an unexpected turn when the truck mysteriously vanishes in one of the northern provinces of the country, setting off a tense chase and a race against time to prevent a disaster.

The 18th Resistance International Film Festival will be held from May 17 to 24 in Iran.

The closing ceremony, slated for May 24, coincides with the anniversary of the liberation of Khorramshahr.

The Association of the Revolution and Sacred Defense Cinema and the Revayat Foundation organize Resistance International Film Festival annually.

The 18th International Resistance Film Festival is a vital platform for the promotion and dissemination of cinematic works that embody the spirit of resistance against injustice, oppression, and inequality.

This year's festival promises to be an unforgettable experience, as it seeks to honor the principles of resistance and promote the freedom of thought and expression.

