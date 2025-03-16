International screenings of “Woolina and the No Birds” continue 

TEHRAN- The Iranian animated film “Woolina and the No Birds” co-directed by Hossein Saffarzadegan and Meisam Hosseini has been screened in Vietnam, Iraq, Pakistan, and Armenia.

The movie has expanded its reach following screenings in Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Lebanon, Mehr reported on Sunday.

With over 1.5 million viewers in cinema theaters across Iran, “Woolina and the No Birds” has set a record as the highest-grossing Iranian animated film.

It has previously been screened in Turkey and Kazakhstan under the titles “Kuzugiller” and “Romashka, the Pilot” respectively.

A production of 2023, the animation is an 80-minute adventure comedy for kids. It premiered in Iran at the 42nd Fajr International Film Festival in February, 2024.

Its story revolves around the main character's dream of flying and the collective efforts of friends to achieve it. A young sheep dreams of flying, but she lives in a world where only birds are allowed to fly airplanes and soar the skies.

With the world and her father against her, she and her friends follow in the footsteps of her favorite heroic character, Super Owl, fighting against all odds to join a flight school and enter the race that will change their lives forever.

