Shahrzad Theater Complex to host Neil Simon’s “Dinner Party”

TEHRAN-Shahrzad Theater Complex in Tehran will host the play “Dinner Party” written by Neil Simon from March 30.

Hesam Anvari is the director of the one-hour play that has Sousan Parvar, Amir Ghaffarmanesh, Iman Karbalaeian, Donya Mostalemi, Navid Siatiri, and Faezeh Kalbori in the cast, Honaronline reported.

The one-act comedy is about marriage and divorce. It has three male and three female characters. It is about a decidedly French dinner party served up in a chaotic mode that only a master of comedy could create.

Five people are invited to dine at a first-rate restaurant in Paris. They do not know who the other guests will be or why they have been invited. Tossed together in a private dining room, they have a sneaking suspicion that this unorthodox dinner party will forever change their lives.

Neil Simon (1927-2018) was an American playwright and screenwriter. He wrote more than 30 plays and received more combined Oscar and Tony nominations than any other writer.

He was one of the most reliable hitmakers in Broadway history, as well as one of the most performed playwrights in the world. Though primarily a comic writer, some of his plays, particularly the “Eugene Trilogy” and “The Sunshine Boys,” reflect on the twentieth century Jewish-American experience.

The play will remain on stage until April 19 at the Shahrzad Theater Complex located at No. 74, Neauphle-le-Château St., Hafez St.

