CIPCC turns back the clock: Foreign journalists revisit childhood through panda painting

BEIJING – In a vibrant initiative organized by the China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC), a group of foreign journalists, including myself from the Tehran Times, gathered for a unique painting class in Beijing on Monday that transcended mere artistic expression.

Under the expert guidance of Ms. Taohong, a teacher from the Beijing Language and Cultural Center for Diplomatic Missions, we learned the delicate art of drawing the beloved panda. As we dipped our brushes in ink, I found myself not only crafting an image of this gentle giant but also journeying back to my childhood.

I experienced a deep sense of gratitude for this exceptional opportunity. The painting class surpassed a typical art lesson. It served as a nostalgic journey to the uncomplicated days of our childhood, evoking the delight of creativity and highlighting the significance of cultural ties.

Ms Taohong presented a speech accompanied by PowerPoint slides that detailed China's extensive history of drawing and painting, encompassing rock art, figure painting, as well as floral and avian depictions.

She told me that panda is a typical Chinese animal, holding substantial importance within the nation. Ms Taohong also mentioned that some Iranians studied Chinese painting under her guidance, and she commended their artistic abilities.

As I left the class, I carried not only my painted panda but also the laughter, stories, and newfound friendships that will surely enrich my journalistic endeavors in the future.

The painting class, which took place in the heart of Beijing, in Jianguomenwai Diplomatic Residence Compund, is part of CIPCC’s media exchange program aimed at fostering cultural exchange and understanding among journalists from different countries.

The CIPCC's efforts to bring together journalists from diverse backgrounds underscore the significance of shared experiences in fostering mutual understanding. Art can serve as both a personal and collective language, transcending barriers and allowing for dialogue in a world that often feels divided.

The CIPCC launched its 2025 media exchange program last month.

This year's initiative has witnessed an extraordinary invitation extended to over 120 journalists from more than 100 nations, according to the CIPCC. This achievement sets a new benchmark for the largest number of journalists invited since the media exchange program was established in 2014.

