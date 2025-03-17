Daily gasoline consumption expected to reach 135m liters during Nowruz

TEHRAN – Iran’s daily gasoline consumption is expected to hit 135 million liters during the Nowruz holidays, up from the current 124 million liters per day, the head of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) said.

During a visit to the Rey Oil Depot in southern Tehran, Keramat Veis Karami said that gasoline production in the country’s refineries has increased by 8.0 million liters per day in the second half of the year to meet rising demand.

He assured that sufficient fuel reserves have been stockpiled and that the ground transportation fleet for gasoline distribution will remain on high alert from March 15 to April 3 to ensure smooth fuel supply across the country.

Regarding mobile fuel distribution stations, Veis Karami said they would remain operational during Nowruz, with sufficient gasoline reserves already stored in northern Iran to meet holiday demand.

On the subject of imported premium gasoline and its potential sale on the energy exchange, he noted that necessary permits have yet to be issued, and pricing would be determined through supply and demand mechanisms on the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

EF/