Lawmakers condemn U.S. sanctions on oil minister as violation of international law

TEHRAN - Iranian lawmakers condemned U.S. sanctions on Oil Minister Masoud Paknejad, calling the move a violation of international law and a sign of Washington’s failure to pressure the country’s energy sector.

During a meeting with Paknejad on Sunday, March 16, Mousa Ahmadi, head of Iran’s Parliament Energy Commission, said the sanctions against the oil minister disregard global legal norms, particularly as Paknejad is set to chair OPEC meetings in 2026.

Ahmadi stressed that Iran’s oil industry has remained resilient despite past sanctions, adding that the departure of companies like Shell and Total had no impact on the sector’s development.

Speaking at the gathering, several lawmakers voiced support for the Oil Ministry, arguing that the sanctions indicate Paknejad’s success in diplomacy and energy policy.

Mohammad Bahrami, a lawmaker from Boyer-Ahmad, said sanctions create challenges but also opportunities and suggested Iran use its full potential to counter restrictions. Seyed Esmail Hosseini, a representative from Shiraz, said the sanctions prove the significance of Iran’s oil sector, emphasizing parliament’s strong backing for the minister. Mostafa Nakhai, an MP from Nehbandan and Sarbisheh, noted that Iran should not rely solely on oil trade, citing the Turkmenistan-to-Turkey gas swap deal as an example of diversification. Mohammad Tala Mazloumi, an MP from Behbahan, described the sanctions as futile, adding that Iran has historically turned threats into opportunities.

Iranian lawmakers also urged further efforts in energy diplomacy and investment despite restrictions, with Parliament pledging full support for the Oil Ministry’s strategies.

EF/