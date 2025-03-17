IRCS dispatches humanitarian aid to Lebanon

TEHRAN –The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has sent a shipment of aid to war-impacted people in Lebanon.

The consignment includes 1,000 tons of essential goods, such as tents, blankets, mats, foodstuff, and grains as well as medical items to meet the needs of children and other people affected by the war, Mehr news agency quoted Mohammad Mottaqi, an official with the IRCS, as saying.

IRCS, UN to speed up aid delivery to Lebanon

On October 9, 2024, Pirhossein Kolivand, head of the IRCS, and the UN Resident Coordinator of Iran, Stefan Priesner, held talks about the tragic situation in Lebanon and ways to speed up aid delivery to people impacted by war.

During the meeting, Kolivand condemned the brutal attacks of the Zionist regime on Gaza and Lebanon, the IRCS website reported.

Referring to Israeli crimes, including targeting civilian areas, killing civilians, and attacking ambulances and rescue forces, hospitals, and health centers, the official warned about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Lebanon and the possibility of genocide.

He called for the immediate intervention of the United Nations to bring an end to the attacks.

Kolivand also presented a report on the shipment of humanitarian aid by the Iranian Red Crescent Society to Lebanon.

Highlighting the urgent need of the Lebanese for medicine, medical equipment, food, and essential items, Kolivand announced the IRCS’s readiness to dispatch more shipments of humanitarian aid. He also stressed the need for active participation and cooperation of the United Nations in the field.

Priesner, for his part, commended the efforts and humanitarian assistance of the IRCS to the people of Lebanon.

He regretted the unfortunate events in Lebanon and highlighted the need to send cash and non-cash aid to the affected Lebanese.

The official underscored the importance of ensuring the safety of aid workers in these areas.

