‘Israel’ braced for new turmoil as Netanyahu plans to dismiss Shin Bet chief

Dozens of leaders of protest groups throughout the Zionist entity say they plan a major demonstration in occupied Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Wednesday, in protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s intention to fire Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar.

After meeting in Tel Aviv this morning, the groups announce their plan for a large-scale rally outside government offices as ministers meet to vote on dismissing Bar.

Once the vote ends, demonstrators plan to march on to the prime minister’s residence in central Jerusalem, where they are gearing up for a long-term stay, with tent camps.

Meanwhile, the Israel Business Forum, which represents most private-sector workers from 200 of the Zionist entity’s largest companies, called on Netanyahu to backtrack from his intention to dismiss Shin Bet chief, calling it a “destructive” move.

“Israel is in the midst of one of the most difficult periods in its history — from a security, economic and social perspective,” the business forum said in a statement.

“The last thing Israel needs is an internal battle in which the prime minister, in a severe conflict of interest, fires gatekeepers, in violation of the law — especially at this difficult time.”

“Israel’s enemies are watching with pleasure as Israel returns to the same path that led the country to the October 7 attack,” the forum warned.

Instead, the forum urged Netanyahu to focus on “what is truly important now: the return of the 59 hostages who were kidnapped under his watch… establishing a state investigation committee, according to the president’s agreement, and rehabilitating deterrence, the economy and society.”

