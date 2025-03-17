Washington’s open interference in selecting Lebanon’s central banker

BEIRUT — In continuation of the recent U.S.-led Israeli military attacks on Lebanon and following the election of Joseph Aoun as President of the Republic and the appointment of Nawaf Salam as Prime Minister, American pressure on Lebanon is escalating in an attempt to “undermine” the influence of Hezbollah and its allies.

One of the most prominent manifestations of American tutelage is the blatant interference in deciding on security, military, judicial, and financial posts.

The Lebanese financial sector has long been subject to U.S. pressure; talk of U.S. interference in the selection of the new governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon is not new.

In light of official submission to Washington’s interference in every detail of Lebanon’s political affairs, Reuters quoted five informed sources as saying that the United States has begun interfering in the Lebanese government’s consultations regarding the selection of the next central banker “in a bid to curtail corruption and illicit financing for Hezbollah through Lebanon’s banking system.”

Reuters noted that this move represents “an indication of Washington’s unusual approach to dealing with Lebanon, which has been facing a stifling financial crisis for more than five years that has led to the collapse of the economy.”

It noted that this reflects the United States continued focus on weakening Hezbollah, after Lebanon elected a former army commander, backed by Washington, as president, and formed a new government that does not directly include Hezbollah.

The Lebanese government now faces the challenge of filling vacant positions, including central banker, which has been run by an interim governor since July 2023.

Reuters also quoted three informed Lebanese sources (on condition of anonymity), a Western diplomat, and a former official in the administration of US President Donald Trump as saying that the United States is reviewing the files of several potential candidates for the position.

“U.S. officials met with some potential candidates in Washington and at the U.S. embassy in Lebanon,” according to Reuters. It added, “The U.S. officials asked candidates questions, including how they would fight ‘terrorist financing’ through Lebanon’s banking system and if they were willing to confront Hezbollah.”

Reuters noted that the US State Department, the White House, and Prime Minister Salam’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment, just. A spokesperson for the Lebanese presidency declined to comment on the U.S. role, saying the most important thing was to pick a qualified person.”

Analysts believe that what Lebanese officials conveyed via Reuters contains veiled threats to anyone who attempts to object to Washington’s nominees.

Besides, analysts assert that the Lebanese officials who spoke to Reuters deliberately leaked this information to indicate that no one would have the right to object, in addition to being threats that pave the way for steps against Hezbollah’s banking institution, Al-Qard Al-Hassan.

For its part, the French presidency has reiterated its nomination of businessman and banker Samir Assaf for the governorship of the Central Bank, noting that the Prime Minister is inclined to appease Paris on this matter, especially since French President Emmanuel Macron has promised him a major role in Lebanon in the future.

According to informed sources, the French president will discuss with his Lebanese counterpart, during his visit to Beirut on the 28th of this month, a proposal to ??hold an international conference in Paris next July on the reconstruction of what was left behind by the US-led Israeli attacks on Lebanon.