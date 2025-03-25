NPC should strengthen its share in export markets: managing director

TEHRAN – The managing director of Iran’s National Petrochemical Company (NPC) said that the company should strengthen its share in the export markets through precise planning.

Referring to the development and identification of new export markets for petrochemical products, Hassan Abbaszadeh reiterated: “We must strengthen our share in the export markets.”

While reviewing the production status and existing challenges, he emphasized the need to expand export markets, remove production obstacles, and implement environmental projects.

The deputy oil minister also referred to missed export opportunities in the past, adding: “India is one of the important markets where our share had declined in recent years, but we are now reviving it. The global demand for urea has increased, and with precise planning, we must strengthen our share in these markets.”

On March 8, the official said that Iran’s petrochemical industry is on the verge of reaching a production capacity of 100 million tons, with feedstock already supplied to several petrochemical plants set to become operational in the coming months.

Speaking at the 11th Petrochemical Industry Excellence Award ceremony, Abbaszadeh stressed that developing the complex petrochemical sector without modern management systems is highly challenging. He noted that the industry has been at the forefront of adopting these systems.

MA