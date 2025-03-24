Hainan to become global aircraft maintenance center

BEIJING- A group of foreign journalists participating in a media exchange program organized by the China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC) are visiting Hainan Province.

The journalists toured the headquarters of a prominent civil aviation maintenance base located in Haikou, the capital of Hainan, and participated in discussions with the facility's officials regarding its accomplishments.

Speaking to the visiting media corps, the director and general manager of Hainan Free Trade Port's one-stop aircraft maintenance industrial base highlighted its achievements.

Wang Haiye announced that the industrial facility has secured contracts with leading international airlines for maintenance operations. She emphasized that the company offers maintenance services that are not only of superior quality but also more cost-effective than those of its competitors. The official noted that aviation companies utilizing the services of the Chinese firm can achieve savings of up to 60 percent on their budgets.

The Chinese one-stop aircraft maintenance industrial base seeks to capitalize on the policy benefits associated with the Hainan port to broaden the aircraft maintenance sector. Its objective is to establish a sophisticated and intelligent aircraft maintenance platform that caters to the global market.

Further in her remarks, Wang stated that Hainan's geographical location and tariff-free policies make it the most accessible destination in China for international travelers.

Often referred to as "China's Hawaii", Hainan is an island situated in southernmost part of China.

The province is known for its tropical climate, beautiful beaches, and lush landscapes. It has become a popular tourist destination, attracting visitors with its resorts, clear waters, and cultural attractions.

In recent years, the Chinese government has made efforts to transform Hainan into an international tourism hub and a free trade port.

Throughout their week-long visit to Hainan; the international journalists participating in the CIPCC's program will engage in press conferences and significant events to gain direct insights into the Chinese island's advancements.

The journalists have also been provided with a unique chance to participate in the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025. This year's conference will be held from March 25 to 28 in Boao with the theme "Asia in the Changing World: Towards a Shared Future."

