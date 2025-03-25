CIPCC's initiative: Journalists gain insight into Wenchang Aerospace Supercomputing Center

HAINAN, China - International journalists have been afforded a distinctive chance to acquire firsthand knowledge about China's progress in the aerospace sector during their visit to Hainan Province.

A delegation of foreign reporters toured the headquarters of Wenchang Aerospace Supercomputing Center on Tuesday to explore how the Hainan Free Trade Port is developing new quality productivity.

They visited the facility’s data center, its supercomputing technology exhibition hall and its NFT digital art museum.

Yeshi Yang, Chairman of Wenchang Aerospace Supercomputing Smart Technology Co., Ltd., highlighted its distinctive feature.

“Compared with all other supercomputing centers, the biggest feature of Wenchang supercomputing center is that we are actually operating in the aerospace industry and we are providing services for entities operating in the aerospace industry,” he said.

Yeshi added that the facility’s services “start from the collection of data, processing of data and the use of data.”

He also mentioned the potential for China's progress in the global aerospace sector.

“In China, the aerospace technology is developing rapidly. We have a lot of scenarios to use this advanced technology, and we have a huge demand in the Chinese market. So I believe, under this spectrum, the aerospace industry in China will be developing to the next level within the coming years,” Yeshi said.

The Wenchang Aerospace Supercomputing Center represents a premier initiative at the convergence of aerospace and cutting-edge computing, significantly contributing to the progress of aerospace research and the promotion of technological innovation. This state-of-the-art facility signifies a major advancement in China's technological framework, specifically tailored for aerospace research.

The journalists who toured the center are engaged in a media exchange program organized by the China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC). They arrived in Hainan on Monday and explored the one-stop aircraft maintenance industrial base at the Hainan Free Trade Port. Covering the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 has been a primary focus for these journalists.

