Hainan Automobile Proving Ground: The gold standard of car testing

HAINAN- China's top vehicle testing facility in Hainan Province has welcomed foreign journalists to provide them with a comprehensive insight into its operations.

On Wednesday, a group of international reporters toured Hainan Automobile Proving Ground in Qionghai, an event coordinated by the China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC).

Officials at the facility said their objective is to guarantee that vehicles undergoing testing at this center meet the highest quality standards and adhere to all required regulations before being released to the market.

They noted that Chinese car manufactures comply with international standards.

“In China, because currently we are manufacturing a large volume of cars every year and we are the number one auto exporter, the quality is definitely assured. We do have a high standard of quality assurance, so we follow all the international standards,” the officials said.

They added that Chinese vehicles come with a variety of advanced features, including entertainment options, which enhance their performance compared to cars manufactured in countries such as Japan and South Korea.

The CIPCC journalists were also provided with an opportunity to ride on Hongqi minibus to experience the testing ground.

As an Iranian journalist and the representative of the Tehran Times I had the privilege of being part of the media delegation.

We first went on a high-speed track to test the reliability of the car. There were three lanes on this track with speed limit of 80km/h,120km/h and 150km/h respectively.

Our minibus traversed all three lanes, navigating curves, inclines, and declines to evaluate its steering, braking and anti-gravity system. It also went over bumps and I felt like we were in a washing machine.

It was like an amusement park ride, but for science! It really put the minibus to the test and it successfully passed the test.

Other journalists were also excited. “Today's ride was a once in a lifetime experience. Usually I get sick when the driver drives fast, but today I wasn't even dizzy. I felt safe and I hope more vehicles like this could be exported to Eastern Europe,” Bulgarian journalist Tania Georgieva Glouhtcheva said.

Mojca Pisek, freelance journalist and writer from Slovenia also said, “The minibus test ride was a valuable experience that demonstrated the highest level of expertise and diligence in China’s approach to vehicle safety for users.”

Milko Zivkovic from Macedonia also shared his feeling. “The test drive was informative, to get a feeling about the procedure, but most of all fun. I wasn't expecting it to be so bumpy, and part of it reminded me of certain road trips in the Balkans.”

Hainan Automobile Proving Ground was established in 1958. It is the earliest automotive testing base built in China and is recognized as one of the three major tropical environmental adaptability testing institutions in the world.