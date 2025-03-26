Iran Greco-Roman team crowned champions of Asia

TEHRAN – Iran Greco-Roman team won the title of the 2025 Asian Wrestling Championship.

The Iranian wrestlers claimed five gold medals, as well as three silvers.

Team Melli won the title with 201 points.

Uzbekistan and Japan came second and third with168 and 131 points, respectively.

Saeid Esmaeili (67kg), Danial Sohrabi (72kg), Mohammad Naghousi (82kg), Mohammadhadi Saravi (97kg), and Fardin Hedayati (130kg) seized five gold medals.

Mohammadmehdi Keshtkar (63kg), Alireza Abevali (77kg), and Yasin Yazdi (87kg) claimed three silvers.

The competition takes place in Amman, Jordan.