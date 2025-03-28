Israel strikes Beirut for first time since Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire

Israeli warplanes launched at least three airstrikes in Beirut on Friday, according to local media.

The strikes, the first to hit Beirut since a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah went into effect on Nov. 27, came as a shock.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, who is in Paris, is in contact with international actors to pressure Israel to calm the situation, according to local media.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam held an urgent meeting with security and military officials in Beirut to discuss the necessary steps to avoid further escalation.