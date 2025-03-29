Iran, Turkmenistan discuss expansion of economic, transport ties

TEHRAN- During the trip of Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Farzaneh Sadeq to Turkmenistan, officials from the two countries discussed the expansion of relations in different economic and transport areas.

In a meeting between Sadeq and Turkmenistan’s Foreign Affairs Minister Rashit Meredow, on Friday (March 28), the two sides reviewed the roadmap for economic cooperation between the two countries, the portal of Iran’s Ministry of Transport and Urban Development reported.

The Iranian minister announced the hosting of the next meeting of the two countries Joint Economic Committee in Tehran in the last week of the next Iranian calendar month (mid-May) and discussed issues related to transportation cooperation and the export of technical and engineering services.

Issues related to energy, electricity, and gas were also discussed by the officials of the two countries.

There were also talks to further enhance collaboration in transit corridors, rail, road, and other transport areas in Turkmenistan.

The officials of both countries explored multiple opportunities for cooperation in all areas of the economy and commerce, and the timetable for the joint economic committee meeting was determined during the meeting.

It is noteworthy that, based on the decisions made, the joint economic committee meeting of the two countries is scheduled to be hosted in Tehran in mid-May, during which the roadmap for transportation cooperation, the roadmap for the development of technical and engineering collaborations, as well as the cooperation roadmap in the energy sector between the two countries will be reviewed, and agreements will be reached between the two sides.

Efforts will also be made in these meetings to sign new cooperation documents alongside the economic committee agreements on the mentioned areas.

The Iranian minister also met Turkmenistan’s transport and communication minister and discussed with him reducing road tolls, facilitating traffic flow, and the roadmap for cooperation between the two countries in the fields of roads, railways, and establishing mixed transportation infrastructures.

The two sides also discussed transit cooperation and the development of transportation corridors between the two countries.

Cooperation between the two countries in the TRACECA program was another topic discussed by the officials from both sides.

Additionally, the officials deliberated on various regional transit initiatives and reviewed the roadmap for cooperation to transfer 20 million tons of transit cargo, increase railway capacity in all sectors, and create mixed transportation infrastructures through Lotfabad.

Discussions were also held about reducing road transportation tolls and facilitating road traffic between the two countries.

Another topic explored during this visit was the establishment of passenger flights between the cities of the two countries and the increase in the number of flights. Specialized topics and concerns in this regard were shared and discussed.

MA