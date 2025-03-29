China's modernization journey: Jueying Lite 3 smart robotic dog steals the show

HAINAN- A group of domestic and international journalists participated in a media exchange event in the Chinese province of Hainan on Saturday to gain direct insights into the country’s progress in new quality productive forces.

The event, titled "New Quality Productive Forces and Chinese Modernization," was organized by the CMG Global Chinese Programming Center in partnership with the Hainan Provincial Foreign Affairs Office in Sanya.

During the event, reporters engaged in comprehensive discussions with executives and technical specialists from prominent enterprises that showcased China's cutting-edge capabilities in new quality productive forces. They had the opportunity to experience firsthand some of China's most advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence, intelligent robotics, and visual effects technology. This event underscored China's significant achievements in pioneering scientific innovation and effectively conveyed the new vision of Chinese modernization to a global audience.

In a presentation to the media, Qian Xiaoyu, Marketing Brand Manager at Hangzhou Yunshenchu Technology Co., Ltd. (DEEP Robotics), highlighted the rapid advancement of intelligent robotics in China. He stated that China is at the forefront of employing robots in underground emergency rescue operations.

The reporters were given the opportunity to engage directly with the newest Jueying Lite 3 smart robotic dog, allowing them to explore various applications in an interactive environment.

This robotic dog can do more than just walk or run. It is not only agile and durable but also performs complex moves, horizontal jumps, high jumps, front flips and other similarly difficult maneuvers. Jueying Lite 3 is a display of innovation which is leading the way to the future of robotic dogs.

The Jueying Robot series, developed independently by DEEP Robotics, has been successfully utilized in a variety of real-world applications, such as power plants, manufacturing facilities, emergency rescue missions, fire surveillance, and beyond.

DEEP Robotics has also unveiled the Mountain Cat, a versatile all-terrain robot designed to adeptly traverse a range of challenging environments. In addition, its humanoid robots exhibit impressive technological capabilities. As advancements continue through extensive AI training and the utilization of big data, these humanoid systems are expected to autonomously acquire new behavioral skills, enabling them to adjust to evolving environments and task demands, thereby assisting humans in handling dangerous and monotonous tasks.

DEEP Robotics is among a group of influential tech enterprises that have emerged at Hangzhou in East China's Zhejiang Province.