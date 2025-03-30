3.5m marine passengers trips recorded in 1st 2 weeks of Nowruz holidays

TEHRAN — More than 3.5 million marine passenger trips were conducted safely across Iran’s northern and southern coasts during the first two weeks of the Nowruz 2025 holidays, according to the spokesperson for the Nowruz marine transport operations at the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO).

Allahmorad Afifipour, Director General of Maritime Affairs and PMO and spokesperson for Nowruz marine transport operations, announced that from March 13 to March 26, 2025, over 3.5 million tourist and passenger trips were successfully carried out without any reported incidents. During this period, approximately 500,000 vehicles were also transported between the mainland and the islands using landing crafts.

He highlighted the continuous 24-hour presence and supervision of government and regulatory representatives across Iran’s coastal regions, ensuring smooth and secure maritime operations.

Addressing the challenges posed by adverse weather conditions, he noted that rough seas persisted for 72 hours along Iran’s southern coasts.

However, timely public notifications and strict adherence to PMO advisories, in coordination with the Iranian Meteorological Organization and provincial authorities, led to a temporary suspension of marine tourism services, effectively preventing any incidents.

Afifipour urged the public to avoid boarding unauthorized boats, which are frequently advertised on social media, warning that such vessels lack essential safety measures.

He further advised marine tourists and passengers to use only licensed maritime transport services, emphasizing that these services not only provide standardized safety measures and fair pre-approved fares but are also regularly inspected and certified by the Ports and Maritime Organization.

(Source: PMO)