Hakim ccalls for Iraq's exemption from sanctions on Iranian gas and electricity imports

Sayyed Ammar Hakim, leader of the Iraqi National Wisdom Movement, has called for Iraq to be exempted from sanctions affecting the import of Iranian gas and electricity.

During Eid al-Fitr prayers in Baghdad, Hakim urged the international community to recognize Iraq's precarious situation and to grant the necessary exemptions for gas and electricity imports from neighboring countries.

Expressing deep concern over the escalating unrest in West Asia, Hakim stated, “We are closely monitoring the rising tensions in the Middle East and the increasing conflicts between regional and international powers, as this situation poses significant risks.”

He emphasized that the most effective way to ensure security in this sensitive region is through political solutions, dialogue, and mutual understanding among the conflicting parties.

Hakim warned that a full-scale war in the region would not be confined to the nations directly involved but would have far-reaching implications for all.

Reiterating his stance on the Palestinian issue, he declared, "Our position on the Palestinian cause is clear and unwavering. We once again express our steadfast support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights, and we urge the international community to take decisive and immediate action to halt the ongoing aggressions against Gaza."

Al-Hakim also expressed solidarity with Lebanon in the face of repeated aggressions by the Zionist regime, stating, "We call upon the international community and the Arab world to provide political and economic support to Lebanon, enabling the country to confront its challenges."

Furthermore, he reaffirmed his commitment to a peaceful political resolution in Syria.