Gilan sees surge in Nowruz tourism with over six million visitors

TEHRAN - Gilan province in northern Iran has experienced a considerable boost in tourism in line with the Nowruz holidays, with over six million travelers visiting the region.

According to Vali Jahani, Director-General of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts of Gilan, there has been a notable increase in visits to the province's historical sites and museums.

Jahani on Sunday said that between March 13 and March 29, approximately 6.2 million travelers entered Gilan. Of these, 3.79 million visited museums and historical landmarks, marking a 27% rise compared to the previous year.

Among the province's most visited locations were the picturesque village of Masuleh, the ancient Rudkhan Castle (aka Qale Rudkhan), and the Gilan Rural Heritage Museum.

"Rasht, Bandar Anzali, Astara, Rudsar, and Lahijan recorded the highest accommodation rates, while the lowest overnight stays were reported in Rudbar, Khomam, and Siahkal," the official added.

Jahani noted that 95% of the province’s fixed accommodation facilities were occupied during the mentioned period, with guesthouses being the most popular choice among visitors, followed by hotels, tourism complexes, and eco-lodges.

"In addition to domestic tourism, Gilan welcomed 502 foreign travelers during the holiday period. This represents a 34.58% increase in international visitors compared to the same period last year. These tourists came from Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkey, Afghanistan, Iraq, Japan, China, Belarus, Italy, Poland, India, Spain, South Korea, and Malaysia."

Moreover, the official added that a total of 1,273,858 vehicles entered Gilan during the holiday season, further underscoring the province’s status as a prime travel destination.

With its stunning coastal landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and renowned hospitality, Gilan continues to be a top choice for both domestic and international tourists during Nowruz and beyond.

Besides, its sophisticated capital city of Rasht has long been a weekend escape for residents of Tehran who are looking to sample the famous local cuisine and hoping for some pluvial action–it's the largest and wettest town in the northern region. Gilan is divided into a coastal plain, including the large delta of Sefid Rud and adjacent parts of the Alborz range.

In the course of history, the northern region was within the sphere of influence of the successive Achaemenian, Seleucid, Parthian, and Sasanian empires that ruled Iran until the 7th century CE. The subsequent Arab conquest of Iran led to the rise of many local dynasties, and Gilan acquired an independent status that continued until 1567.

