Sepahan complete signing of Ben Yedder

TEHRAN - Sepahan Isfahan football club announced the signing of French striker Wissam Ben Yedder on a free transfer.

This comes after Venezia FC from Italy was very close to signing the Tunisian-origin player recently.

The 34 years old forward has been without a club since July 2024 after his contract with AS Monaco ended.

Ben Yedder excelled with Toulouse, then Sevilla, and Monaco, and has played 19 matches with the French national team, scoring three goals.