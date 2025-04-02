Iran exports non-oil goods worth $1.8b to India in 11 months

TEHRAN- Iran exported non-oil commodities valued at $1.8 billion to India during the 11-month period from March 20, 2024 to February 18, 2025, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

Foroud Asgari said that India was Iran's seventh top export destination in the mentioned 11-month period.

Exporting commodities valued at $1.4 billion to Iran, India was Iran's fifth source of non-oil import in the said time span, the official further added.

According to the official, the value of Iran's non-oil trade rose by 11.2 percent to $117 billion during the 11-month period.

