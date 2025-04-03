A pearl of Chinese culture: The art of inside-bottle painting at Hongqiao Market

BEIJING - Hongqiao Market, commonly referred to as the Pearl Market, is a feast for the senses in the Chinese capital Beijing.

Hongqiao Market is more than just a place to shop. It's a cultural experience. You'll find everything from electronics to silk and pearls. The market attracts both tourists and locals. Navigating the crowded aisles is an adventure.

As an Iranian journalist and the representative of the Tehran Times, I explored the market with some other foreign journalists on Thursday. Amidst the lively atmosphere, I discovered the delicate art of inside-bottle painting. I met Mr. Liu Dong, a master of this unique craft in his workspace.

He greeted me with a warm smile. I knew I was in the presence of a true artist. His dedication to his craft was clear.

Mr. Liu's studio was small but meticulously organized. Tiny brushes and bottles lined his shelves. Each bottle held a miniature world. His finished pieces were stunning. The level of detail was unbelievable.

Our conversation revealed Mr. Liu's passion. He shared the history of inside-bottle painting.

He said inside-painting snuff bottles are praised internationally as superb craftsmanship and a pocket-sized artwork that integrates multiple Chinese crafts.

"Speaking of the inside-bottle painting craft, this is an intangible cultural heritage skill that has been passed down since the Qing Dynasty. As the fifth-generation inheritor, the tradition and innovation of this art form have spanned nearly 300 years. We continue to innovate and create new works," Liu said.

He noted that "during the Beijing Winter Olympics, we crafted curling-themed inside-bottle paintings, which took a considerable amount of time to complete. This craft demands immense patience and focus from the initial stages of learning to creating finished works, it requires extensive practice and study over a long period. I hope more people will come to understand this art and contribute to preserving this intangible cultural heritage."

Inside-bottle painting is an amazing art. Artists paint on the inside of glass bottles. They use special bent brushes. The process requires immense skill and patience.

First, the artist inserts a tiny, angled brush through the bottle's neck. Then, they use the brush to paint in reverse. Each stroke must be precise. The artist works from the foreground to the background. It can take days or weeks to finish one bottle.

Mr. Liu's paintings often feature traditional Chinese motifs. Each image carries cultural meaning. These symbols add depth to his artwork. They tell stories of history and myth.

His creations have been exhibited at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) and featured in the Beijing Spring Festival Gala.

Inside-bottle painting faces many challenges. Mass-produced souvenirs are cheaper. It's hard to find young people to learn the craft.

Efforts are underway to preserve this art. Workshops and exhibitions showcase inside-bottle painting. Government support helps too. These initiatives raise awareness. They also give artists opportunities.

My visit with Mr. Liu was eye-opening. I gained a deep appreciation for inside-bottle painting. This art form is a testament to Chinese culture. It's important to support these traditional artisans.

Yuge Xu, a master's student in international communication from Communication University of China (CUC), accompanied me as an interpreter.

She shared her feelings about inside-bottle painting.

"As a student of international communication and a member of the art-loving younger generation, I deeply admire Mr. Liu's decades-long dedication to his craft and his embodiment of the artisan spirit. The profound depth of Chinese culture continues to inspire me, and I remain committed to documenting and sharing such outstanding traditional cultural heritage with the world," Yuge said.

The China International Press Communication Center (CIPCC) organized the visit to the Hongqiao Market. The visit to the market is a component of CIPCC's media exchange initiative during the first half of 2025.