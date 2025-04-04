Isfahan Refinery boosts gasoline production by 2m liters

TEHRAN – National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) has increased gasoline production at the Isfahan refinery by two million liters per day, according to the company’s head.

Speaking during a visit to the refinery on April 1, Mohammad Sadegh Azimifar said relentless efforts by refinery workers had enabled the production boost, ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply for holiday travelers, IRNA reported.

He emphasized the need for investment to achieve production goals under current conditions, calling on managers to define multiple investment models for key projects at the refinery.

Azimifar added that the rapid completion of the RHU project—designed to refine fuel oil and produce low-sulfur fuel—would not only reduce air pollution but also enhance profitability and curb unnecessary fuel import costs.

The NIORDC chief noted that funding for the RFCC and RHU projects could be secured through the National Development Fund, foreign financing, and corporate fund mergers. He also highlighted a forty-one percent increase in liquid fuel deliveries to power plants in 2024 compared to the previous year.

EF/MA