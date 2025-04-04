Efforts underway to restore historical relics in Mazandaran

TEHRAN - Experts from Mazandaran province’s Cultural Heritage Department are working diligently to restore and preserve historical and cultural artifacts in a dedicated laboratory and workshop at a museum in Sari, the provincial capital.

While the restoration laboratory is still being developed and equipped, a collection of 130 restored artifacts was unveiled for public viewing during the recent Nowruz holidays, IRNA reported.

According to Abolfazl Nikoubayan, a cultural heritage expert, the cultural heritage museum is housed in the Kolbadi Mansion, a historical structure from the Qajar era. The museum was officially established in 2008 and was registered as a national heritage site in 1998 under the number 2148.

Nikoubayan emphasized the necessity of preserving and restoring the artifacts obtained from archaeological excavations, discoveries, and confiscations.

The restored artifacts include bronze daggers and arrowheads from ancient excavation sites, decorative bronze bracelets and rings, ritual totems, and more. Prior to restoration, each item underwent thorough documentation, including photography from all angles, damage assessment, and analysis based on international restoration standards. Initial examinations revealed that many objects were covered with environmental deposits, and some exhibited corrosion in the form of light green oxidation, the expert explained.

Further analysis identified active corrosion, characterized by light green and grayish-green discoloration caused by chlorine presence. PH meter paper was used to assess acidity levels, confirming an acidic reaction with a pH value of approximately six for most objects.

The restoration process was carried out in multiple stages. Initially, inventory numbers on the artifacts were removed using a solution of distilled water and acetone. Mechanical cleaning followed, employing surgical scalpels and dental tools to remove soil deposits and corrosion residues. Some samples were collected for further analysis.

Following restoration, each artifact was re-photographed to compare pre- and post-restoration conditions. Detailed reports were compiled, and the objects were appropriately packaged and returned to storage for preservation.

The unveiling of these artifacts during Nowruz offered visitors and history enthusiasts a unique opportunity to witness the meticulous efforts undertaken to preserve Iran’s cultural heritage, the report said.

The picture-perfect province has long been a highly popular destination for domestic travelers. Its varied nature features plains, prairies, forests, and rainforests stretching from the sandy beaches of the Caspian Sea to the rugged and snowcapped Alborz sierra, including Mount Damavand, one of the highest peaks and volcanos in Asia.

AM