TEHRAN – Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, launched a potent diplomatic campaign at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Moscow on Thursday, demanding collective condemnation of Washington’s threats against Tehran.

In a recent NBC News interview, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Iran with “bombing the likes of which [Iran has] never seen before” if Tehran refused to strike a deal with the United States.

In a strongly worded statement, Takht-Ravanchi asserted that Trump’s actions breached Article 2(4) of the U.N. Charter, which bars threats to a nation’s territorial integrity.

“Such reckless rhetoric destabilizes global peace and undermines multilateralism,” he told SCO delegates, urging the U.N. Security Council to hold Washington accountable.

Takht-Ravanchi described the SCO as a counterweight to Western coercion, citing the bloc’s control over 20% of global oil reserves and 60% of Eurasian territory.

He called for a unified strategy to elevate the organization’s influence, emphasizing its role in shaping a “democratic, just, and rational international order.”

He argued that this vision aligns with the “Shanghai spirit,” which prioritizes mutual respect over confrontation—starkly contrasting with Trump’s “America First” approach.

The Iranian official also condemned Western sanctions as “inhumane and criminal,” asserting that the U.S. and Europe have weaponized trade, food, and medicine to punish developing nations.

Iran’s diplomatic move at the SCO summit follows a formal complaint to the U.N. Security Council, where Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani warned of “catastrophic consequences” if Trump’s threats escalate.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi echoed these warnings, pledging a “swift and decisive” response to any aggression.

Nevertheless, Takht-Ravanchi expressed confidence in the bloc’s shared vision: “The era of unilateralism is over. The SCO must champion a rules-based order,” he declared, positioning the organization as a mediator amidst regional and global tensions.

Established in 2001, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) emerged as a multilateral platform with a distinct vision of regional security and political cooperation.

The organization initially concentrated on countering terrorism, separatism, and extremism before broadening its mandate to champion sovereignty, mutual trust, and non-interference.

The bloc includes full members such as China, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and Iran, which joined in 2023—significantly amplifying the bloc’s strategic reach.

With its members collectively controlling 20% of global oil reserves and overseeing vital trade routes, the SCO's enhanced influence now plays a critical role in shaping regional dynamics.

Representing 40% of the world’s population and 20% of global GDP, the organization’s long-standing commitment to non-intervention and sovereignty resonates strongly with Tehran’s insistence on defending these principles.