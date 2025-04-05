40% of Iranians travel during Nowruz holidays, tourism minister says

TEHRAN – Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri on Friday said 40 percent of the country’s population traveled during the Nowruz Holidays.

According to IRNA, he said Iran is among the top 10 attractive countries worldwide. He added that 28 organizations in the Traveling Services Coordination Headquarters rendered service. He appreciated all those involved in the tourism sector. All of the government’s potentials were used to help people have good trips, he added.

The minister also said, “We are determined to render services to people with all of our capacities and potentials.”

Saying that over 35 million Iranians traveled across the country during the two-week Nowruz holidays which officially began on March 20, he added that the country witnessed a 2.2 percent rise in domestic travel compared to the same period of the year before.

Salehi-Amiri continued that Iranians have one of the greatest civilizations in the world.

“Our society coordinated itself during the holy month of Ramadan and Nowruz event. Our society is a religious community as it has faith in its civilization and cultural heritage. Our national and religious identities complete each other.”

He emphasized that based on the latest statistics, over seven million foreign tourists have visited Iran. West seeks to propagate Iranophobia...but when foreign tourists leave Iran, their mindset is different, he added.

He called attractions, security, and infrastructure as three factors behind drawing tourists.

The minister said the country’s infrastructure is not at a satisfactory level, and emphasized on improving the transportation system and accommodation facilities.

He said bureaucracy has bothered the investors, adding that investors should feel that they are supported by the government.

The official mentioned that currently, many foreign investors are making investments in the country’s tourism sector and they have the state officials’ support.

Financial turnover will become easier for foreign tourists and investors, he said, adding a headquarters for supporting investment will be established.

He continued that investment is a sacred measure.

He said the priority of attracting tourists goes for tourists from 13 countries that celebrate Nowruz. He also said pilgrims from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have started to visit the holy city of Mashhad in Khorasan Razavi province.

One of the serious projects on the government’s agenda is to pay attention to Iranians residing abroad, he said, adding that every Iranian without considering the differences belong to the motherland, urged for building further trust. The Judiciary also supports the overseas Iranians, he added.

He called handicrafts sector as a lever for job generation and investment, adding that the country witnessed exports worth 224 million euros in handicrafts sector during the last Iranian year. With considering the luggage trade, the total exports stand at 500 million euros, he said.

He said handicrafts worth over 5,400 billion rials ($5.4 million) were sold during the Nowruz holidays.

KD