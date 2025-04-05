US okays possible upgrade, re-certification of Patriot missiles for Kuwait

The US Department of State has approved the possible sale of upgrade and re-certification of Patriot missiles to Kuwait for $400 million, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

The principal contractor will be RTX Corporation, it said.

This agreement involves enhancing Kuwait’s stockpile of Patriot PAC-2 Guidance Enhanced Missiles [GEM] and Patriot Guidance Enhanced Missiles-Tactical [GEM-T], signalling a significant step in maintaining the Gulf nation’s air defence capabilities. Beyond the surface-level transaction, this development hints at deeper shifts in Kuwait’s military strategy and its ongoing partnership with the United States, set against a complex regional backdrop.

The process of upgrading and re-certifying these Patriot systems is far more intricate than a simple tune-up. For Kuwait, it means ensuring that missiles deployed decades ago remain operational and effective in a modern threat environment.

The Patriot system, developed by Raytheon, now part of RTX Corporation, has been a cornerstone of air defence since its introduction in the 1980s. The PAC-2 variant, which Kuwait relies on, was designed primarily to intercept aircraft and cruise missiles, with the GEM and GEM-T upgrades enhancing its ability to counter tactical ballistic missiles.

The timing of this deal raises questions beyond the usual rhetoric of regional instability. Kuwait’s Patriot systems, first acquired in the early 1990s following Iraq’s invasion, have been in service for over three decades.

A 2013 Raytheon report noted that PAC-2 missiles could be re-certified to extend their operational life from 30 to 45 years, a process Kuwait appears to be undertaking now. Aging stockpiles require attention, especially in a desert climate where heat and sand can accelerate wear on sensitive electronics.

Logistical challenges also loom large, maintaining a steady supply of spare parts for a system this old is no small feat, particularly when production lines have shifted focus to newer models like the PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement [MSE]. The DSCA’s inclusion of “stockpile reliability testing and inspection” in the deal underscores this concern, ensuring that Kuwait’s arsenal does not degrade into obsolescence.

There is more to this than just maintenance, though. The $400 million investment could reflect subtle pressures from Washington to keep Kuwait’s defences aligned with US systems, fostering interoperability in a region where American military presence remains significant.

Kuwait hosts thousands of US troops, and its air defences are a lynchpin in a broader network that includes bases such as Ali Al Salem Air Base. The deal’s emphasis on “support from field service representatives, technicians, mechanics and other support personnel” suggests a continued American footprint, raising questions about how much Kuwait relies on external expertise to operate these complex systems.

